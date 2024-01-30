Death From Above 1979, The Chats, Nova Twins added to 2000trees Festival 2024 line-up

2000trees has announced its second wave of names for its 2024 lineup.

READ MORE: Nova Twins talk plans for new music and supporting other rock acts at Mad Cool 2023

The festival will take place on July 10-13, 2024. So far, The Gaslight Anthem have been announced as the first headliners for the 11th. Other bands confirmed to join include Manchester Orchestra, Kids In Glass Houses, Hot Mulligan, Boston Manor and Cleopatrick.

Now, 2000trees has announced a new spate of bands that will make an appearance at the Withington festival. Australian pub rockers The Chats will take to the stage, along with Nova Twins, Hot Milk, Death From Above 1979, Spanish Love Songs, and Cassyette.

Advertisement

You can buy tickets for the festival here – check out the lineup so far down below:

2000trees Festival booker James Scarlett said of the new wave of acts: “At 2000trees Festival, we have always taken pride in providing bands a path to prove they’re stage headlining-calibre bands.

“After they absolutely destroyed our Main Stage back in 2022, we’re stoked to be bringing The Chats back for their first ever UK festival headline slot, a brilliant band. On top of this, with the additions of bands like Hot Milk, Nova Twins, grandson and tons more of the most exciting artists rock music has to offer, we’re confident we’ve got a fair few more future main-stage headliners lingering in this announcement.”

NME spoke to Nova Twins at Mad Cool 2023 about their plans for new music. “We’ve definitely got some stuff cooking,” said vocalist/guitarist Amy Love. “We’re really excited about writing new music, [however] it’s really important sometimes to go away, do gigs and live your life so you’ve got something to write about. I think we’ve been doing that… We’ve never done this kind of circuit before, ever, so for us, it’s still quite new and exciting.”