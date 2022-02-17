Death Grips’ ‘No Love Deep Web’ NSFW album cover is now available on new clothing line

Death Grips have unveiled a collection of clothing that features the album artwork for 2012’s ‘No Love Deep Web’.

The cover of the band’s second studio album was notable for its sexually explicit imagery.

At the time, their website was shut down hours after they announced that they would be defying their record label and leaking the new album. The band had previously explained that they had leaked the album because: “The label wouldn’t confirm a release date for NO LOVE DEEP WEB ’till next year sometime.”

The new online capsule collection from Vetememes and Rough Simmons features Death Grips’ uncensored ‘No Love Deep Web’ artwork on items like parkas and sweatshirts. Conveniently, they all come with a removable magnetic censor bar.

Elsewhere in the same collection, there are items featuring the American rapper Viper. The clothing is being billed as officially licensed Death Grips merchandise, with all proceeds going to the band. Check out the collection here.

Last May, Zach Hill shared the debut single from his new group, Undo K From Hot, titled ‘750 Dispel’.

Writing on Instagram, Hill said: “I have a new group called Undo K From Hot” and shared the song’s artwork and group’s new Instagram account. It’s the second track on their debut album, ‘G.A.S. Get A Star’ which arrived on May 7, 2021.

Meanwhile, the previous month, Danny Elfman shared a new version of his track ‘Kick Me’ remixed by Hill.

“I was a big fan of Death Grips and Zach Hill’s work, and so appreciative to have him jump in with his creative energy,” Elfman said of the track.