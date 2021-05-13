Death Row Records launches virtual museum for 30th anniversary

Hip-hop label Death Row Records – best known for signing acts such as Tupac and Snoop Dogg – has launched a virtual museum, ‘The Death Row Experience’.

The exhibition was created to commemorate 30 years since the label was founded. Dr. Dre, Suge Knight, The D.O.C. and Dick Griffey initially created the label in February of 1992, which would keep running until its 2006 bankruptcy and eventual dissolution in 2008.

Among the label’s most notable releases were the debut solo studio albums for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg – then known as Snoop Doggy Dogg. ‘The Chronic’ and ‘Doggystyle’ were released in December 1992 and November 1993 respectively, both charting in the top five of the Billboard 200 and being certified platinum several times over.

Advertisement

In the museum, visitors can view various historic photos, stories of the label and its artists and find links to NFTs created by designer TillaVision.

The museum is soundtracked by a playlist of some of the label’s most notable tracks – among them Snoop Dogg’s ‘Gin and Juice’, Tupac’s ‘California Love’ and Dr. Dre’s ‘Let Me Ride’.

Watch the video for ‘California Love’ below:

From June 30, fans will also be able to send in their own submissions to the museum – specifically concert footage, ticket stubs and original photos involving Death Row artists.

Advertisement

‘Experience On Death Row’ is now open, and available to view here.