Deathcore “boy band” The Big Six cover Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, tease debut EP

The frontmen of six prolific deathcore outfits – including Lorna Shore, Infant Annihilator and Fit For An Autopsy – have teamed up to form a “boy band” called The Big Six, with their first release being a gristly cover of Mariah Carey’s classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

The band only revealed their existence last week, posting on Instagram what appeared to be the cover art for their (as-yet-untitled) debut EP. A movie poster-esque montage of the six vocalists mid-performance, the image confirmed The Big Six’s line-up as Will Ramos of Lorna Shore, Tyler Shelton of Traitors, Chris ‘Fronz’ Fronzak of Attila, Joe Badolato of Fit For An Autopsy, Taylor Barber of Left To Suffer and Dickie Allen of Infant Annihilator.

A later post described them as “the newest heavyweight metal boy band supergroup of the ages”, with a sell line reading: “Six titans of metal combine forces to bring you The Big Six. Monoliths of metal with six individual sounds and styles that when brought together, craft a sonic signature unlike any other.”

The band’s cover of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ arrived on Christmas Eve (December 24), and was followed yesterday (December 26) by a teaser for the aforementioned EP. Over a stabbing instrumental by Aaron Smith, the vocalists scream in tandem: “We are the monolith / We are The Big Six… Big Six!” Little else is known about the record, but a title card ends the teaser with the promise of something to come in 2023.

Have a look at their cover of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, and the teaser for their upcoming EP, below:

The Big Six formed amid a busy year for many of its members. Fit For An Autopsy shared their sixth album, ‘Oh What The Future Holds’, back in January, while Lorna Shore released their ‘Pain Remains’ album in October, and Left To Suffer dropped their latest EP, ‘And Dying Forever’, in July.

Meanwhile, Traitors kept active during the year with two standalone singles – ‘Enemy’ and ‘Nu World Order’ – as well as the Scumfuck joint ‘Tag Team Champions’. For Attila’s part, the band have continued plugging last year’s ‘Closure’ album.

Over in Mariah Carey’s world, the singer’s co-writer and co-producer on ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, Walter Afanasieff, challenged her story about when she wrote the track. Carey had previously claimed that she’d written the festive classic “on [her] little Casio keyboard” as a child, however Afanasieff quipped that the star “doesn’t understand music”, let alone “play keyboard or piano”.