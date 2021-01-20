Listen to Deb Never’s lo-fi new single ‘Someone Else’

Deb Never has shared a new song called ‘Someone Else’ – check out its official video below.

The Seattle artist released ‘Intermission’ – a collection of songs written and recorded in quarantine – in May 2020, following up on her debut EP ‘House On Wheels’ (2019).

Having spent months in coronavirus-enforced isolation in LA last year, Deb Never relocated to London to move in with her longtime collaborator Michael Percy.

Advertisement

‘Someone Else’, produced by Jam City and Percy, serves as the first material from Deb since she moved to England.

“The sparkle in your eyes/ Look like all the stars/ Do we see the same moon when you look up?/ I can rob you of your time/ But still can’t break in your complicated mind/ Oh my, oh my“, Deb Never sings over a lo-fi instrumental.

The song arrives with a vintage official video filmed at London’s Hampstead Heath by Elif Gönen.

In a four-star review of last year’s ‘Intermission’ project, NME wrote: “Never proves she could quite easily forge a standalone path as a vulnerable grunge/emo star like so many have in recent years – but with such a vast palette of sonic influences and collaborators at her disposal, it doesn’t feel like she has any intentions to rest on just those talents.”