Debbie Harry to release first memoir ‘FACE IT’ later this year

The Blondie frontwoman will recall the stories from her rich life in the book

Debbie Harry has announced the release of her first memoir, titled FACE IT.

The Blondie frontwoman will look back on her life in the book, which a press release describes as “an arresting mix of visceral storytelling and stunning visuals that reflects the complexity of its subject.”

FACE IT will include never-before-seen personal images, curated fan-art, as well as Harry’s recollections of a life lived as a pioneer and muse in music, art, fashion, and film. The book will be published on October 1, 2019 via HarperNonFiction and Dey Street Books, and was written in collaboration with journalist and author Sylvie Simmons.

In a press release, Harry said: “I didn’t want to, but I did. There are many more stories for me to tell; some funny, some scary, some warm, some chill to the bone and if FACE IT appeals to people then I will get to telling more of the anecdotal bits of the story of Blondie – like the time I met Rita Hayworth and Penny Singleton backstage at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.

“This book is biographical and covers a lot of years. I know there will be questions asked because, in putting this together, I realised I have led a very full life and couldn’t possibly cover everything in just one volume. I’m prepared for the best and the worst comments, much like when I have released an album or done a big show. I don’t have a thick skin, but I do have a pretty good sense of humour.”

Ed Faulkner of HarperNonFiction said: “It is the most immense privilege to be publishing Debbie Harry’s extraordinary memoir at HarperNonFiction. Hers is the voice of a generation, with resonance as powerful now as it was forty years ago, and FACE IT is the honest, powerful story of a true icon.”

Dey Street Books VP and Editorial Director Carrie Thornton added: “It has been one of the greatest thrills of my career to edit Debbie Harry, an artist who is so multi-dimensional, fascinating and supremely talented. FACE IT is the rare memoir that gets at the qualities of its subject in the most visceral and honest way, while being compelling, exciting, and gorgeous at the same time.”

Harry formed Blondie with guitarist Chris Stein in 1974. The band have released 11 albums, including 1978’s iconic ‘Parallel Lines’ and their latest, 2017s’ ‘Pollinator’. They were named Godlike Genius at the NME Awards 2014 and were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2006.

The singer has also released five solo albums in her career and has collaborated with the likes of Talking Heads, Elvis Costello, Fall Out Boy, Nick Cave, and more.

Meanwhile, a rare recording of Jack White covering Blondie was discovered last year. Third Man Records co-founder and White Stripes archivist Ben Blackwell found a cassette with the version of ‘One Way Or Another’ on it in a basement and later uploaded it to YouTube.