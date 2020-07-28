Declan McKenna adds more dates to 2021 UK headline tour

Declan McKenna has added further dates to his UK 2021 tour – check out the schedule below.

The singer-songwriter is set to hit the road next March in support of his forthcoming second album, ‘Zeros’, which has been previewed with ‘Daniel, You’re Still A Child’, ‘Beautiful Faces’ and ‘The Key To Life On Earth’.

Due to demand, McKenna has today (July 28) added a second headline appearance at Brixton Academy in London – as well as extra shows in Sheffield, Liverpool, Oxford, Bournemouth and Leicester.

Tickets will go on sale this coming Friday (July 31) at 9am (BST). Fans who pre-order ‘Zeros’ will be able to gain access to a pre-sale, which will take place at the same time tomorrow morning (July 29).

Check out the post below.

Absolutely delighted to say that due to demand extra dates have been added to the Zeros Tour across the UK!! If you pre-order (or already pre-ordered) a copy of Zeros from my official store you'll get pre-sale access from 9am on Wednesday 29 July. Gen sale 9am Fri 31 July.

Declan McKenna will play:

Fri March 19 2021 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

Sat March 20 2021 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Mon March 22 2021 – OXFORD O2 Academy Oxford

Tue March 23 2021 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Wed March 24 2021 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Fri March 26 2021 – NORWICH Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Sat March 27 2021 – CAMBRIDGE Cambridge Junction

Sun March 28 2021 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Tue March 30 2021 – CARDIFF Cardiff University Students Union

Thu April 01 2021 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Fri April 02 2021 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Sat April 03 2021 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Mon April 05 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Tue April 06 2021 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Thu April 08 2021 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Fri April 09 2021 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Sat April 10 2021 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Mon April 12 2021 – GLASGOW SWG3

Tue April 13 2021 – GLASGOW SWG3

Thu April 15 2021 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre

Fri April 16 2021 – CORK Cyprus Avenue

‘Zeros’ is set to arrive on August 21 after its original May 15 release was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis. Speaking of the decision to delay, McKenna said it was “not a decision I take lightly”.

“I recorded this album in August last year, and for it to have taken a whole year to get out to the world is pretty jarring for me, but these times are exceptional and there is very little space to make this happen the way I want it to within them.”