Declan McKenna announces 2024 UK and Ireland tour

Declan McKenna has announced a 2024 UK and Ireland tour in support of his upcoming album ‘What Happened To The Beach?‘.

The 14-date run will kick off on March 23, 2024, at the Great Hall in Cardiff. From there, the ‘Brazil’ singer will make stops in Norwich, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Belfast, Dublin, Manchester, Leicester, Bristol, Wolverhampton, London and Brighton. The tour will wrap up on April 14, 2024, at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth.

McKenna will play his biggest headlining show to date on April 12, 2024, at Alexandra Palace in London. Pre-sale for the tour will begin on Wednesday, October 11 at 9am local time for fans who pre-order his album via his official web store. General tickets will go on sale on Friday, October 13 at 9am local time. Visit here for tickets.

Declan McKenna 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

MARCH

23 – Great Hall, Cardiff University

24 – UEA, Norwich

25 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

27 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

29 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

APRIL

1 – Ulster Hall, Belfast

2 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

5 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

8 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

9 – Beacon, Bristol

10 – The Halls, Wolverhampton

12 – Alexandra Palace, London

13 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

14 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

McKenna recently announced his third album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’. A press release described the LP as “an album that revels in both space and atmosphere,” with the singer explaining that the tracks are much looser.

‘What Happened To The Beach?’ is set for release on February 9 via his own label, Tomplicated Records. Pre-order the album here.

Along with the announcement of the album, he also shared a new single titled ‘Nothing Works’. Speaking of the track in a press release, the singer shared: “’Nothing Works’ came out of the frustration of feeling boxed in and tied to expectation, but it is a euphoric tune, at its core it’s a celebration of being true to yourself.”

The LP will follow 2020’s ‘Zeros’. In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Rhian Daly shared: “This record is full of ideas and never fully settles on one genre for long; it hops from finger-picked and folky (‘Emily’) to stomping space-rock (‘Daniel, You’re Still A Child’). Sometimes it does so in one song – as when ‘Eventually, Darling’ opens it sounds like it about to channel the most fringe-worthy emo, but instead turn into a shimmering piece of experimental pop.”

She continued: “The 21-year-old might be trying to shake off any unwieldy labels from critics this time around, but he’s doing so in electric, entertaining and thought-provoking form. Climb aboard McKenna’s space shuttle, and let him transport you to a place where dancing and getting deep are equally encouraged.”