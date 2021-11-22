Declan McKenna has announced details of a huge new London show – he’ll play the Royal Albert Hall next year.

The singer-songwriter released second album ‘Zeros’ last year, and recently finished up a UK headline tour in support of the record. His show at London’s Brixton Academy back in September has since been turned into a live film, which came out last week.

For the new show at the Royal Albert Hall on May 2 next year, McKenna says that the show is “for one night only” and that he’ll “be joined by a bunch of friends” at the gig.

Get all the details below, with pre-sale tickets available here from 9am GMT on Wednesday (November 24).

So excited to announce that I’ll be playing the Royal Albert Hall in London on 2 May 2022!! It’s for one night only & I’ll be joined by a bunch of friends… Presale starts this Wednesday at 9am: https://t.co/o4cx1Pwxa7 LET’S GO!!!

x pic.twitter.com/2PvCDV1p4m — Declan mckenna (@DeclanMcKenna) November 22, 2021

Straight after the Royal Albert Hall show, McKenna will head out on a rescheduled run of UK tour dates. The artist was forced to postpone a small number of dates on his ‘Zeros’ tour earlier this year after he tested positive for coronavirus.

See the full list of dates below:

MAY 2022

2 – Royal Albert Hall, London

4 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

5 – Albert Hall, Manchester

6 – Albert Hall, Manchester

9 – Rock City, Nottingham

12 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

13 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland

16 – Stereolux, Nantes, France

18 – La Trabendo, Paris, France

19 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcouring, France

20 – Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

22 – Maassilo, Rotterdam, Netherlands

23 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

24 – Mojo, Hamburg, Germany

25 – LUXOR, Cologne, Germany

27 – Columbia Theatre, Berlin, Germany

28 – Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic

29 – Progresja, Warsaw, Poland

In terms of future music, McKenna recently confirmed that he will get in the studio with Sam Fender to record a collaboration “at some point”.

The collaboration was originally teased last year but according to McKenna, they’ve both been too busy to make it happen. “We’ve both been doing all sorts of shit,” he told NME backstage at Reading Festival.