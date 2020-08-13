Declan McKenna announces live-streamed ‘Zeroes’ album launch concert

Declan McKenna has announced details of a one-off live-streamed concert in London.
The singer-songwriter will be showcasing the entirety of his forthcoming new album ‘Zeroes’ on September 4 – the day it’s released – at 9pm BST, at the Lafayette in King’s Cross.
Tickets for the show, which can be viewed for 24 hours after the concert goes out live, can be purchased via DICE here from tomorrow (August 14) at 5pm BST.
UK fans will also be given the option of purchasing the album and a ticket to the show together.
McKenna said: “I’m really excited to be able to perform again for you guys. I can’t wait to get back on the road next March but in the meantime, this will be the best performance of ours the internet has ever seen. Hold onto your hats! Buzzing for you guys to hear what we’ve been working on!!!”
‘Zeroes’ was set for release on August 21, after being postponed on May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But it was put back again until September 4.
It will feature all four recently released singles, including ‘Be An Astronaut’, ‘Daniel, You’re Still A Child‘, ‘Beautiful Faces’ and ‘The Key To Life On Earth’.
Speaking to NME last year, McKenna said the album is a “slightly different step” compared to his debut record, ‘What Do You Think About The Car?‘.
“[It’s] just a little bit more considered and a little bit of a step in a direction where I’m giving a bit more purpose to every part of the song as opposed to just kind of writing songs and then being like, ‘Oh okay, going to release an album now!’ Which is a bit like what the first album was for me, as I was still learning,” he said.
Meanwhile, McKenna has also added further dates to his UK 2021 tour.
He will play:
Fri March 19 2021 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield
Sat March 20 2021 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool
Mon March 22 2021 – OXFORD O2 Academy Oxford
Tue March 23 2021 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth
Wed March 24 2021 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester
Fri March 26 2021 – NORWICH Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA
Sat March 27 2021 – CAMBRIDGE Cambridge Junction
Sun March 28 2021 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol
Tue March 30 2021 – CARDIFF Cardiff University Students Union
Thu April 01 2021 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton
Fri April 02 2021 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton
Sat April 03 2021 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham
Mon April 05 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City
Tue April 06 2021 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle
Thu April 08 2021 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds
Fri April 09 2021 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall
Sat April 10 2021 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall
Mon April 12 2021 – GLASGOW SWG3
Tue April 13 2021 – GLASGOW SWG3
Thu April 15 2021 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre