Declan McKenna announces rescheduled UK tour dates for 2022

Declan McKenna has announced a set of rescheduled UK tour dates for 2022.

The artist was forced to postpone a small number of dates on his ‘Zeros’ tour earlier this month after he tested positive for coronavirus.

McKenna has now confirmed that his recently postponed gigs in Liverpool, Manchester and Nottingham will take place in May 2022.

“For those who can’t make the new dates please head to point of purchase for returns etc, so excited to finish this tour off properly, thanks for your patience,” McKenna said in a tweet yesterday (September 29).

Rescheduled shows in Liverpool, Nottingham and Manchester have been added to the front of our tour next year. For those who can’t make the new dates please head to point of purchase for returns etc, so excited to finish this tour off properly, thanks for your patience xx pic.twitter.com/tjK8TSRztA — Declan mckenna (@DeclanMcKenna) September 29, 2021

The four rescheduled gigs will now take place ahead of the start of McKenna’s rescheduled European tour, which is set to kick off in Dublin on May 12, 2022.

You can see McKenna’s UK and European tour dates for 2022 below, and find any remaining tickets here.

May 2022

4 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

5 – Albert Hall, Manchester

6 – Albert Hall, Manchester

9 – Rock City, Nottingham

12 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, Ireland

13 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland

16 – Stereolux, Nantes, France

18 – La Trabendo, Paris, France

19 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcouring, France

20 – Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

22 – Maassilo, Rotterdam, Netherlands

23 – Melkweg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

24 – Mojo, Hamburg, Germany

25 – LUXOR, Cologne, Germany

27 – Columbia Theatre, Berlin, Germany

28 – Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic

29 – Progresja, Warsaw, Poland

Late last month, McKenna received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine after he performed at Leeds Festival.

Pop-up vaccination clinics were available on-site at both Leeds and Reading Festival, with attendees encouraged to step up to receive their dose during the festivals.