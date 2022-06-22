Declan McKenna announces 2022 North American tour

Declan McKenna has announced he’ll embark on a North American tour in September in support of latest album ‘Zeros’, over two years since it arrived and marking his first shows Stateside since 2019.

The 15-date run will begin on September 25 at in Seattle, and will also include stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Texas and more. Support for the tour will come from singer-songwriter Annie DiRusso. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 24) at 10am local time. See full dates and details below.

“My last show in America was a one off while making my second album in Nashville 3 years ago now,” McKenna said in a statement. “It’s been a long time coming but myself and my band are as ready as we’ve ever been and just cannot wait to be finally coming back with a whole new show.”

McKenna released ‘Zeros’ in September 2020 after previewing it with singles like ‘Beautiful Faces’, ‘Daniel, You’re Still A Child’ and ‘Be An Astronaut’. In a four-star review, NME called the follow-up to 2017 debut ‘What Do You Think About The Car?’ a “sleek, shiny record that sounds like it was made floating high above the Earth’s atmosphere”.

Last year, McKenna released standalone single ‘My House’, his sole piece of new music for 2021. In April of this year, McKenna shared new track ‘Elephant’, with proceeds going to Brian Eno‘s climate change charity EarthPercent.

Declan McKenna’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Sunday 25 – Seattle WA, Showbox SoDo

Tuesday 27 – San Francisco CA, Regency Ballroom

Thursday 29 – Los Angeles CA, Fonda Theatre

Friday 30 – San Diego CA, Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay

OCTOBER

Monday 3 – Denver CO, Gothic Theatre

Thursday 6 – Chicago IL, Metro

Friday 7 – Columbus OH, A&R Music Bar

Monday 10 – Brooklyn NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

Tuesday 11 – Cambridge MA, The Sinclair

Wednesday 12 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club

Friday 14 – Atlanta GA, Variety Playhouse

Sunday 16 – Madison TN, Eastside Bowl

Tuesday 18 – Austin TX, Empire Garage & Control Room

Wednesday 19 – Dallas TX, The Studio at the Factory

Thursday 20 – Houston TX, Warehouse Live