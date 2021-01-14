Declan McKenna postpones upcoming UK and European tour dates

Declan McKenna has postponed his upcoming UK and European tour dates due to the continuing uncertainty surrounding live shows during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ‘Zeros’ artist had been set to play a handful of intimate gigs next month before embarking on a wider UK and European headline tour from March through to May.

McKenna informed his fans this morning (January 14) that some “unavoidable changes” have had to be made in regards to his touring plans.

“I’ve been waiting to know for sure that these dates are out of the question and now I’m sure you’ll understand that they very much are,” McKenna said in a statement confirming the postponement of his gigs.

He added: “I am determined to make sure they go ahead in the (not too distant) future. I think it is fair at this point not to announce new dates until we can all be sure they will go ahead, but go ahead they will, and tickets already purchased will remain valid.

“In these times your support means so much, so thank you. I’m devastated but even more determined to make the ‘Zeros’ tour one to remember forever.”

You can see the affected Declan McKenna tour dates below.

February

14 – Wardrobe Presented by Crash Records [Matinee + Evening Show], Leeds

15 – Pryzm Presented by Banquet Records, Kingston

16 – Chalk Presented By Resident, Brighton

18 – Sound Knowledge, Marlborough

March

19 – O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield

20 – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool

22 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

23 – O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth

24 – O2 Academy Leicester, Leicester

26 – Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Norwich

27 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge

28 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol

30 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

April

1 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

2 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

3 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

5 – Rock City, Nottingham

6 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne

8 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

9 – Albert Hall, Manchester

10 – Albert Hall, Manchester

12 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

13 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow

15 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

16 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork

23 – Le Stereolux, Nantes, France

24 – Le Trabendo, Paris, France

26 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing, France

27 – Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

29 – Melkweg – MAX, Amsterdam, Netherlands

30 – Maassilo, Rotterdam, Netherlands

May

1 – Heimathafen Neukölln, Berlin, Germany

3 – The Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic

4 – Proxima, Warsaw, Poland

6 – Mojo, Hamburg, Germany

7 – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Cologne, Germany