Declan McKenna postpones upcoming UK and European tour dates

Declan McKenna has postponed his upcoming UK and European tour dates due to the continuing uncertainty surrounding live shows during the coronavirus pandemic.
The ‘Zeros’ artist had been set to play a handful of intimate gigs next month before embarking on a wider UK and European headline tour from March through to May.
McKenna informed his fans this morning (January 14) that some “unavoidable changes” have had to be made in regards to his touring plans.
“I’ve been waiting to know for sure that these dates are out of the question and now I’m sure you’ll understand that they very much are,” McKenna said in a statement confirming the postponement of his gigs.
!!TOUR UPDATE!!
Some unavoidable changes, but better news is on the way,
Dec x pic.twitter.com/2BMF7KGEtU
— Declan McKenna (@DeclanMcKenna) January 14, 2021
He added: “I am determined to make sure they go ahead in the (not too distant) future. I think it is fair at this point not to announce new dates until we can all be sure they will go ahead, but go ahead they will, and tickets already purchased will remain valid.
“In these times your support means so much, so thank you. I’m devastated but even more determined to make the ‘Zeros’ tour one to remember forever.”
You can see the affected Declan McKenna tour dates below.
February
14 – Wardrobe Presented by Crash Records [Matinee + Evening Show], Leeds
15 – Pryzm Presented by Banquet Records, Kingston
16 – Chalk Presented By Resident, Brighton
18 – Sound Knowledge, Marlborough
March
19 – O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield
20 – O2 Academy Liverpool, Liverpool
22 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford
23 – O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth
24 – O2 Academy Leicester, Leicester
26 – Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Norwich
27 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge
28 – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol
30 – University Great Hall, Cardiff
April
1 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
2 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
3 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham
5 – Rock City, Nottingham
6 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne
8 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds
9 – Albert Hall, Manchester
10 – Albert Hall, Manchester
12 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow
13 – SWG3 Galvanizers, Glasgow
15 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin
16 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork
23 – Le Stereolux, Nantes, France
24 – Le Trabendo, Paris, France
26 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing, France
27 – Trix, Antwerp, Belgium
29 – Melkweg – MAX, Amsterdam, Netherlands
30 – Maassilo, Rotterdam, Netherlands
May
1 – Heimathafen Neukölln, Berlin, Germany
3 – The Roxy, Prague, Czech Republic
4 – Proxima, Warsaw, Poland
6 – Mojo, Hamburg, Germany
7 – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Cologne, Germany