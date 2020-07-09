Declan McKenna has shared a new single, ‘Daniel, You’re Still a Child’, taken from his forthcoming second album ‘Zeros’.

The new single is McKenna’s third preview of ‘Zeros’ this year, following ‘Beautiful Faces’ and ‘The Key To Life On Earth’. A music video for ‘Daniel, You’re Still a Child’ will premiere today (July 9) at 4pm BST. Listen to the track below:

McKenna has also announced a 2021 UK/EU tour, promoting the release of ‘Zeros’. It’ll kick off on March 26 in Norwich and head through the UK before a limited run of dates in France, Belgium, Poland, Prague and The Netherlands. A German leg will wrap up the whole tour in May. Tickets will go on sale from 9am BST on July 17 from McKenna’s website – see the full list of dates below:

‘Zeros’ is set to arrive on August 21 after its original May 15 release was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking of the decision to delay, McKenna said it was “not a decision I take lightly”.

“I recorded this album in August last year, and for it to have taken a whole year to get out to the world is pretty jarring for me, but these times are exceptional and there is very little space to make this happen the way I want it to within them.”