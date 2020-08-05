Declan McKenna shares new track ‘Be An Astronaut’ and delays forthcoming album

Declan McKenna has shared new track ‘Be An Astronaut’ and delayed his forthcoming album ‘Zeros’, for the second time this year.

The singer-songwriter teased the song yesterday (August 4) and it is now available to stream. Listen to the track below.

‘Be An Astronaut’ is the fourth single to be lifted from the singer’s second studio album, ‘Zeros’, following ‘Daniel, You’re Still A Child‘, ‘Beautiful Faces’ and ‘The Key To Life On Earth’.

Advertisement

It was set for release on August 21, after being postponed on May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But it has now been put back again until September 4.

All of the packaging for the new record is being manufactured using 100% recycled card or sourced FSC paper from sustainable forests, and then printed with vegetable or soya-based ink.

The vinyl is also being pressed on 100% recycled compound, and the limited edition cassette format is made from recycled plastic. Fans are also being given the option to offset their carbon footprint via Carbon Checkout.

Speaking to NME last year, McKenna said the album is a “slightly different step” compared to his debut record, ‘What Do You Think About The Car?‘.

Advertisement

“[It’s] just a little bit more considered and a little bit of a step in a direction where I’m giving a bit more purpose to every part of the song as opposed to just kind of writing songs and then being like, ‘Oh okay, going to release an album now!’ Which is a bit like what the first album was for me, as I was still learning,” he said.

Meanwhile, McKenna also recently added further dates to his UK 2021 tour.

He will play:

Fri March 19 2021 – SHEFFIELD O2 Academy Sheffield

Sat March 20 2021 – LIVERPOOL O2 Academy Liverpool

Mon March 22 2021 – OXFORD O2 Academy Oxford

Tue March 23 2021 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Wed March 24 2021 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Fri March 26 2021 – NORWICH Norwich Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Sat March 27 2021 – CAMBRIDGE Cambridge Junction

Sun March 28 2021 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Tue March 30 2021 – CARDIFF Cardiff University Students Union

Thu April 01 2021 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Fri April 02 2021 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton

Sat April 03 2021 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Mon April 05 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Tue April 06 2021 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle

Thu April 08 2021 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Fri April 09 2021 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Sat April 10 2021 – MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Mon April 12 2021 – GLASGOW SWG3

Tue April 13 2021 – GLASGOW SWG3

Thu April 15 2021 – DUBLIN Olympia Theatre