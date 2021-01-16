Declan McKenna shares synth-pop remix of ‘Rapture’ by Georgia

Declan McKenna has shared a remix of his latest single ‘Rapture’ by Georgia – listen below.

The song, which appears on McKenna’s second album ‘Zeros’, has been given a throbbing synth-pop spin at the hands of the ‘Seeking Thrills’ musician/producer.

“It was an absolute pleasure to remix this song, the production is so creative and it was a joy to work with,” Georgia said in a statement. “It really didn’t take long at all. Big Love Declan.”

Advertisement

Announcing the reworking yesterday (January 15), McKenna tweeted: “RAPTURE as remixed by the legend that is Georgia is out now!”

Describing the original version of ‘Rapture’ in a four-star review of ‘Zeros’, NME said the song “sounds like [McKenna’s] take on Daft Punk’s robot-rock”.

The new remix comes after McKenna announced the postponement of his planned UK and European tour, which was scheduled to take place from March through to May. He was also set to perform a handful of intimate gigs next month.

The musician assured fans he’s “determined to make sure they go ahead in the (not too distant) future”, despite the continuing uncertainty surrounding live events due to the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

“I think it is fair at this point not to announce new dates until we can all be sure they will go ahead, but go ahead they will, and tickets already purchased will remain valid,” he wrote on social media.

Declan McKenna’s ‘Zeros’ landed at Number 33 in NME‘s 50 Best Albums Of 2020.