Declan McKenna teases new track ‘Be An Astronaut’

Declan McKenna has announced the forthcoming release of a new track, ‘Be An Astronaut’, ahead of the arrival of his new album this month.

Sharing the news on social media yesterday (August 4), McKenna said the new track will be premiered on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe today (August 5) at 5pm BST. It will be available to stream half an hour later at 5.30pm BST.

More music soon come. ‘Be An Astronaut’ will be available everywhere tomorrow at 5.30pm BST / 12.30PM EST / 9.30AM PT, hear it first on @beats1 with @zanelowe. Buzzing! You can listen live over here from 5pm BST tomorrow where I’ll be chatting to Zane-> https://t.co/Nrt9ZX0Tx8 pic.twitter.com/jinjkPvrQr — Declan McKenna (@DeclanMcKenna) August 4, 2020

‘Be An Astronaut’ is the fourth single to be lifted from the singer’s second studio album, ‘Zeros’, following ‘Daniel, You’re Still A Child‘, ‘Beautiful Faces’ and ‘The Key To Life On Earth’.

‘Zeros’ is set for release August 21 through, after being postponed from May 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to NME last year, McKenna said the album is a “slightly different step” compared to his debut record, ‘What Do You Think About The Car?‘.

“[It’s] just a little bit more considered and a little bit of a step in a direction where I’m giving a bit more purpose to every part of the song as opposed to just kind of writing songs and then being like, ‘Oh okay, going to release an album now!’ Which is a bit like what the first album was for me, as I was still learning,” he said.

McKenna will be touring the album through the UK and EU next year, kicking off in March.