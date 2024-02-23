Declan McKenna to perform on CBBC’s ‘Blue Peter’

Declan McKenna will appear on the long-running children’s TV show Blue Peter today (February 23).

The singer-songwriter is due to perform live on the programme in support of his third album ‘What Happened To The Beach?’, which was released earlier this month (February 9).

He’ll deliver a rendition of his 2023 single ‘Nothing Works’ and feature as a studio guest, involving himself in the regular arts and crafts segment of the show. A pair of preview images show McKenna donning a sought-after Blue Peter badge on set.

“Mam I’m on Blue Peter!” the artist wrote on social media to announce the appearance (see below). McKenna’s episode is scheduled to air at 5pm GMT this evening on CBBC and iPlayer.

Mam I’m on blue Peter!

Tonight at 5@cbbc

In a four-star review of McKenna’s latest record, NME wrote: “On ‘What Happened To The Beach?’, perfectionism is released to make space to revel in creativity, resulting in a truly joyful effort.”

McKenna said in a recent interview with NME that he’d found the process of making the album “quite empowering”, adding: “[It] has made me feel like I’m capable of executing different kinds of songs.

“I see every album of mine as an opportunity to make something that I’m proud of, as well as an opportunity to learn from different people along the way. I followed a dramatically different process to what I have done before, but it allowed me to absorb new methods from the musicians around me.”

Meanwhile, the musician is set to embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour next month ahead of further dates across Europe. You can find any remaining tickets (UK/Ireland) here.

Declan McKenna will also make appearances at TRNSMT Festival, Truck, Y Not, Boardmasters and Live At Leeds: In The Park this year.