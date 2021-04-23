Declan McKenna to play livestream show for Climate Live this weekend

Declan McKenna has been confirmed to play a livestream show for Climate Live this weekend to launch the global youth-led climate concerts that are set to take place across 43 countries this weekend.

The climate initiative will launch tomorrow (April 24) with 24 hours of live music streams, alongside projections, talks and other action across the globe.

In the UK, Declan McKenna will be playing a very special live set from a secret location, with fans able to access it via the Climate Live website from 8.30PM.

Elsewhere across the globe, fans can expect performances from the likes of Milky Chance, rising German star LEEPA and Japanese singer songwriter Anly.

Frances Fox, the 20-year-old ‘Climate Live’ Founder, said: “I started Climate Live in Spring 2019, after being inspired by an interview in which Brian May said there should be a Live Aid for the climate crisis.

“I thought this was a brilliant idea to engage more young people in the movement, with our own spin, so immediately started messaging activists from all over the world.”

The performance comes after McKenna backed Earth Day yesterday (March 22) by supporting No Music On A Dead Planet’s campaign for government action on climate change.

No Music On A Dead Planet has also been backed by the likes of Billie Eilish and Foals as well as having shirts designed by Thom Yorke, Joy Division artist Peter Saville and others.

McKenna meanwhile, said: “I’m backing Music Declares for a greener music industry, and a greener world. This November in Glasgow world leaders will decide on our future at COP26. It’s past the time for serious commitment to green energy, green jobs and a greener, safer future.”