Watch Declan McKenna’s special ‘ZEROS’ London live show

Declan McKenna has shared footage from his September livestream show which celebrated the release of his second album ‘Zeros’ – you can watch the performance below.
McKenna and his band performed in London’s Lafayette on September 4 to welcome ‘Zeros’, performing the album in its entirety live for the first time.
The musician has now uploaded footage from the London livestream to YouTube as a festive treat to fans, writing in the accompanying description: “Happy Christmas everyone, thanks for all your support in 2020”.
You can watch Declan McKenna’s ‘ZEROS: Live From London’ below.
McKenna is set to embark on a UK and European tour in March, with dates set to extend through to early May. You can see details of those gigs below.
March 2021
19 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
20 – O2 Academy, Liverpool (Sold out)
22 – O2 Academy, Oxford
23 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
24 – O2 Academy, Leicester
26 – The Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Norwich
27 – The Junction, Cambridge (Sold out)
28 – O2 Academy, Bristol (Sold out)
30 – University Great Hall, Cardiff
April 2021
1 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
2 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
3 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
5 – Rock City, Nottingham
6 – O2 Academy, Newcastle (Sold out)
8 – O2 Academy, Leeds
9 – Albert Hall, Manchester (Sold out)
10 – Albert Hall, Manchester (Sold out)
12 – SWG3 The Galvanizers, Glasgow (Sold out)
13 – SWG3 The Galvanizers, Glasgow (Sold out)
15 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin (Sold out)
16 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork (Sold out)
23 – Le Stereolux, Nantes
24 – Le Trabendo, Paris
26 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing
27 – Trix, Antwerp
29 – Melkweg – MAX, Amsterdam
30 – Maassilo, Rotterdam
May 2021
1 – Heimathafen Neukolln, Berlin
3 – The Roxy, Prague
4 – Proxima, Warsaw
6 – Mojo, Hamburg
7 – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Cologne
Back in October, McKenna shared a cover of Paul McCartney’s 1971 track ‘Heart Of The Matter’.