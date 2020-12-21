News Music News

Watch Declan McKenna’s special ‘ZEROS’ London live show

The livestream gig took place back in September to welcome in the musician's second album

By Sam Moore
Declan McKenna
Declan McKenna (Picture: Press)

Declan McKenna has shared footage from his September livestream show which celebrated the release of his second album ‘Zeros’ – you can watch the performance below.

McKenna and his band performed in London’s Lafayette on September 4 to welcome ‘Zeros’, performing the album in its entirety live for the first time.

The musician has now uploaded footage from the London livestream to YouTube as a festive treat to fans, writing in the accompanying description: “Happy Christmas everyone, thanks for all your support in 2020”.

You can watch Declan McKenna’s ‘ZEROS: Live From London’ below.

McKenna is set to embark on a UK and European tour in March, with dates set to extend through to early May. You can see details of those gigs below.

March 2021
19 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
20 – O2 Academy, Liverpool (Sold out)
22 – O2 Academy, Oxford
23 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
24 – O2 Academy, Leicester
26 – The Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Norwich
27 – The Junction, Cambridge (Sold out)
28 – O2 Academy, Bristol (Sold out)
30 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

April 2021
1 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
2 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
3 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
5 – Rock City, Nottingham
6 – O2 Academy, Newcastle (Sold out)
8 – O2 Academy, Leeds
9 – Albert Hall, Manchester (Sold out)
10 – Albert Hall, Manchester (Sold out)
12 – SWG3 The Galvanizers, Glasgow (Sold out)
13 – SWG3 The Galvanizers, Glasgow (Sold out)
15 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin (Sold out)
16 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork (Sold out)
23 – Le Stereolux, Nantes
24 – Le Trabendo, Paris
26 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing
27 – Trix, Antwerp
29 – Melkweg – MAX, Amsterdam
30 – Maassilo, Rotterdam

May 2021
1 – Heimathafen Neukolln, Berlin
3 – The Roxy, Prague
4 – Proxima, Warsaw
6 – Mojo, Hamburg
7 – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Cologne

Back in October, McKenna shared a cover of Paul McCartney’s 1971 track ‘Heart Of The Matter’.

