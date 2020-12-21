Watch Declan McKenna’s special ‘ZEROS’ London live show

Declan McKenna has shared footage from his September livestream show which celebrated the release of his second album ‘Zeros’ – you can watch the performance below.

McKenna and his band performed in London’s Lafayette on September 4 to welcome ‘Zeros’, performing the album in its entirety live for the first time.

The musician has now uploaded footage from the London livestream to YouTube as a festive treat to fans, writing in the accompanying description: “Happy Christmas everyone, thanks for all your support in 2020”.

You can watch Declan McKenna’s ‘ZEROS: Live From London’ below.

McKenna is set to embark on a UK and European tour in March, with dates set to extend through to early May. You can see details of those gigs below.

March 2021

19 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

20 – O2 Academy, Liverpool (Sold out)

22 – O2 Academy, Oxford

23 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

24 – O2 Academy, Leicester

26 – The Nick Rayns LCR UEA, Norwich

27 – The Junction, Cambridge (Sold out)

28 – O2 Academy, Bristol (Sold out)

30 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

April 2021

1 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

2 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

3 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

5 – Rock City, Nottingham

6 – O2 Academy, Newcastle (Sold out)

8 – O2 Academy, Leeds

9 – Albert Hall, Manchester (Sold out)

10 – Albert Hall, Manchester (Sold out)

12 – SWG3 The Galvanizers, Glasgow (Sold out)

13 – SWG3 The Galvanizers, Glasgow (Sold out)

15 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin (Sold out)

16 – Cyprus Avenue, Cork (Sold out)

23 – Le Stereolux, Nantes

24 – Le Trabendo, Paris

26 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing

27 – Trix, Antwerp

29 – Melkweg – MAX, Amsterdam

30 – Maassilo, Rotterdam

May 2021

1 – Heimathafen Neukolln, Berlin

3 – The Roxy, Prague

4 – Proxima, Warsaw

6 – Mojo, Hamburg

7 – Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Cologne

Back in October, McKenna shared a cover of Paul McCartney’s 1971 track ‘Heart Of The Matter’.