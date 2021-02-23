Dee Snider calls Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ‘elitist’ and ‘arrogant’

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has lashed out against the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, calling the committee “elitist” and “arrogant”.

Snider called the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame out in response to a Twitter user wondering why Iron Maiden‘s Bruce Dickinson said he would refuse induction.

“The RnR Hall committee members are arrogant elitist assholes who look down on metal & other bands that sell millions because we’re not their definition of cool,” Snider wrote.

“The fan vote is their ‘throwing a bone’ to the peasants. I want to say FU, but I want them to have to deal with us!”

When another user said it’s because the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame “caters to the masses”, Snider disagreed, writing that if that were the case, they’d induct the highest selling bands.

“If they were catering to the masses they would have the biggest selling bands,” he wrote.

“Corporate rock bands that sell tens of millions are ignored because they aren’t ‘cool’. The fact is the RnR Hall of Fame is struggling.”

Snider then also claimed that the inductees are largely decided by magazine magnate Jann Wenner, who co-founded Rolling Stone.

“(Wenner) has been the puppet master since day one,” Snider wrote.

“If it ain’t in Rolling Stone it is hard-pressed to get into the Hall of Fame!”

The finalists for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class were announced earlier this month, including the likes of Foo Fighters, Jay-Z and Kate Bush.