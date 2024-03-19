Deep Purple announce ‘One More Time’ UK tour with Reef

Deep Purple have announced details of a new arena tour, set to take place across the UK later this year. Find ticket details below.

Called the ‘One More Time’ tour, the dates comprise five shows across the country, and will see Ian Gillan and co. break out live renditions of their biggest hits including ‘Highway Star’, ‘Soldier Of Fortune’ and ‘Smoke On The Water’.

The dates kick off with an opening night at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on November 4, before continuing two days later with a show at London’s O2 arena (November 6).

A gig at the First Direct Arena in Leeds is scheduled for the following night (7), and the tour wraps up with slots at Manchester’s AO arena and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro – set for November 9 and 10 respectively.

Support for the UK shows will come from ’90s indie-rock legends Reef, and tickets go on general sale this Friday (March 22) at 10am GMT. Visit here to buy tickets and check out a list of tour dates below.

Deep Purple’s 2024 UK tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

04 –Birmingham. Resorts World Arena

06 – London, The O2

07 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

09 – Manchester, AO Arena

10 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Ahead of embarking on their UK shows, Deep Purple are set to head down under next month, and play a series of Australian festival slots alongside rock icons including Blondie, Alice Cooper, Placebo, Wolfmother and more.

A run of European tour dates will then follow, and run throughout the summer. Find any remaining tickets to international shows here.

In addition to live shows, the rock veterans are about to launch a Super Deluxe Edition version of their classic 1972 album ‘Machine Head’. It will be available from March 29 as a 3-CD/LP/Blu-ray set.

As highlighted by Planet Rock, the new version will feature new stereo and Dolby Atmos mixes by Dweezil Zappa, as well as the original 1974 quadraphonic mix.

It also features two live albums: one recorded at the Paris Theatre in London in March 1972, and a previously unreleased set recorded at the casino in Montreux in 1971. Visit here to pre-order the release.

In other Deep Purple news, just last week several members of the iconic rock band – past and present – spoke about an incident with the Swiss police that took place while they were recording ‘Smoke on the Water’.