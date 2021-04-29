Deep Sea Arcade co-founder Nick Weaver dies aged 37

Nick Weaver, guitarist and co-founder of Sydney indie band Deep Sea Arcade, has died aged 37.

As reported by Double J, Weaver died from bowel cancer, according to his family. Even with a diagnosis, the musician was still creating music, including with his current band The Tambourine Girls.

“He was in the midst of many projects including recording a new album with The Tambourine Girls, a disco record with Salmon Brothers, as well as a solo record, which his bandmates have pledged to finish and release soon,” a statement from Weaver’s family read.

“His creativity was only just blossoming, and he will be greatly missed.”

A tribute was shared to Weaver on Deep Sea Arcade’s social media.

“Endless love to Nick Weaver, his family, and those who were close to him,” the post reads.

“We’re all forever grateful for his incredible talent, humility and quick sense of humour. It was an honour to write, perform, laugh and create these albums together.”

“Miss you Nick ❤️”.

Deep Sea Arcade’s Nic McKenzie has shared a tribute to Weaver on Instagram. “Endless love to my long time friend and collaborator,” he wrote.

Weaver and McKenzie founded Deep Sea Arcade and were considered the core of the band. They released their debut album ‘Outlands’ in 2012.

Deep Sea Arcade’s second and final album was ‘Blacklight’ in 2018, released through Universal. The band intended to tour the album the following year, but had to postpone “due to forces beyond our control”.

Per Double J, Deep Sea Arcade disbanded after releasing ‘Blacklight’. The band have made no posts on social media since January 2019, and their website has also been taken down.

Over the course of their career, the band played multiple Australian, European and UK festivals, and toured alongside Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Modest Mouse and Kaiser Chiefs, among other acts.

Weaver was also a member of The Tambourine Girls, which was led by former Deep Sea Arcade guitarist Simon Relf. Their last album was 2018’s ‘Waiting For Pleasure’.