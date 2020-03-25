Deerhoof have shared the details of their fifteenth studio album, ‘Future Teenage Cave Artists’.

The album, which will be their first since 2017’s ‘Mountain Moves’, is a political record that acknowledges “normal is never coming back” and hears the San Francisco group experiment with a “revolutionary mood”, according to a statement.

The four-piece’s forthcoming album – due out on May 29 – is also “haunted by memories of a lost world and every failed attempt to save it.”

‘Future Teenage Cave Artists’ and ‘The Loved Ones’ are the first two songs shared from the record. On the latter, Deerhoof said they “wanted to express what it feels like knowing that the rebels are our only hope. Today’s derelicts, romantics, and children are forced to be tomorrow’s heroes.”

‘Future Teenage Cave Artists’ tracklist:

01. ‘Future Teenage Cave Artists’

02. ‘Sympathy for the Baby Boo’

03. ‘The Loved One’

04. ‘O Ye Saddle Babes’

05. ‘New Orphan Asylum for Spirited Deerchildren’

06. ‘Zazeet’

07. ‘Fraction Anthem’

08. ‘”Farewell” Symphony’

09. ‘Reduced Guilt’

10. ‘Damaged Eyes Squinting into the Beautiful Overhot Sun’

11. ‘I Call on Thee’

Bandmembers Satomi Matsuzaki, Ed Rodriguez, John Dieterich, and Greg Saunier have written 10 news songs for the album, except for a closing piece that is by composer Johann Sebastian Bach.

Pre-orders for the new album are available now.

Meanwhile, as with hundreds of other acts, the band has been forced to scrap their spring 2020 tour due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Check out NME’s updated list of acts who have had to cancel or postpone their shows and tours here.