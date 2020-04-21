Deerhoof share video for new single ‘”Farewell” Symphony’

San Francisco noise rockers Deerhoof have shared a new song entitled ‘”Farewell” Symphony’, the latest release from their forthcoming 15th studio album ‘Future Teenage Cave Artists’.

It comes with a video created by splicing together footage from six different performances of the last movement of classical Austrian composer Franz Joseph Hayden’s “Farewell” Symphony from which the track takes its name.

Check it out below:

“Just imagine if all the living things that’ve been done in by capitalism could reunite for one big final bow,” commented the band’s Greg Saunier in a statement accompanying the video.

“All the extinct cool underground music scenes, all the extinct species of plants and animals, all the extinct arts and educational and political systems that were meant to help people…they’d all be there!”

‘”Farewell” Symphony’ is the third track to be released from ‘Future Teenage Cave Artists’. Last month when announcing the album, Deerhoof shared its title track along with a song titled ‘The Loved One’.

‘Future Teenage Cave Artists’ will be released May 29 via Joyful Noise. It’s the first album in three years from the prolific experimentalists, following 2017’s ‘Mountain Moves’.

In a statement with the album announcement, the band commented that the new release is a political record that acknowledges “normal is never coming back,” saying it’s “haunted by memories of a lost world and every failed attempt to save it.”