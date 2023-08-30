Def Jam singer and producer August 08 dies aged 31

August 08, a prolific Def Jam singer and producer has died, aged 31.

The news was announced on social media by 88rising – the collective to which the musician had previously belonged. Currently, no cause of death has been announced.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Ray Jacobs, also known as AUGUST 08,” the post read, sharing an image of the musician.

“RIP August the kindest and most talented genius you will be missed beyond words,” it continued. “Thank you for being an amazing mentor and a steadfast friend through all these years. We are forever grateful to you and the joy you brought in every room, through every song. Your energy, guidance and care gave so much inspiration and strength that will be carried on always.

“Thank you for helping us be brave. We will miss you so much, love you August.”

Born Ray Jacobs, the artist was the first to sign to Jhene Aiko’s Allel Sound, and went on to release his EP, ‘Towards The Moon’ with the label last July. The EP was a follow-up to the ‘Towards The Sun’ EP, which arrived three months prior.

Def Jam also shared a statement following news of his death yesterday (August 29). “The entire Def Jam family mourns the tragic loss of Ray’ August 08′ Jacobs,” it read (via Billboard). “A brilliant songwriter, an accomplished musician and a singular artist, August will remain in our memory as a beloved colleague and friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.”

A month after he signed to Allel Sound, August 08 shared news of his debut album, ‘Seasick’, which featured guests including Aiko, Schoolboy Q, and fellow 88rising artist, Joji.

Earlier this year he also released the single ‘Bruises’, which was centred on themes of love, it was said to herald his upcoming EP ‘Pretend It’s Okay’ (via Pitchfork).

Alongside his career as a solo artist, he also collaborated with a host of big names across the music industry including Beyond his solo work, August 08 collaborated with Jackson Wang, Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres and more. He is also credited as a co-writer for DJ Khaled’s chart-topping single “I’m the One.”

Check out more tributes for the musician below.

The entire Def Jam family mourns the tragic loss of Ray ‘August 08’ Jacobs. A brilliant songwriter, an accomplished musician and a singular artist, August will remain in our memory as a beloved colleague and friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/VQEaUWmtG5 — Def Jam Recordings (@defjam) August 29, 2023

Ray Jacobs, also known as AUGUST 08, was an immensely talented artist who shared his music with the world with a smile on his face and his heart on his sleeve. A real vessel to the music we love, an inspiration, and a dear friend of Joji's. Rest In Peace.

We love you, August. pic.twitter.com/GnWYbXVrtN — Joji On Tour (@jojiontour) August 30, 2023

Rest in Peace to August 08, and condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Sm15MiW0F6 — The bARd (@bARdblog_) August 29, 2023

RIP AUGUST 08. Until we meet again brother. pic.twitter.com/ExIqaNY6Hk — Tony Black (@TonyBlack_Music) August 29, 2023