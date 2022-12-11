Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe add new US dates to 2023 world tour

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have expanded their upcoming co-headline tour, adding six new shows across the US.

The new dates will follow the UK and European leg of the world tour, starting with a show in Syracuse, New York on Saturday August 5. The two generation-spanning metal bands will take to Columbus next, playing the Ohio Stadium on Tuesday August 8, before rolling on through to Fargo, Omaha and Tulsa. Then, as it stands for now, the tour will wrap up in El Paso on Friday August 18.

As is the case for most dates on the tour – which will kick off with back-to-back Atlantic City shows on Friday February 10 and Saturday 11 – Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will be joined by Alice Cooper as their lead support act. The only dates Cooper won’t perform on are those where the headliners appear as part of broader festival line-ups.

Tickets for all of the new shows go on sale at 10am local time next Friday (December 16), following pre-sales for Rock Brigade, Citi and Live Nation members. See here for more information on those pre-sales, and here for the tickets themselves.

In a joint press statement, Mötley Crüe said of the upcoming gigs: “We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads, get ready because we have a few amazing US dates set for you!”

The excitement was shared by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott, who said: “After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!”

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s 2023 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 10 Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday 11 Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Saturday 18 Mexico City, Foro Sol

Tuesday 21 Monterrey, Estadio Banorte

Friday 25 Bogotá, Simón Bolívar Metropolitan Park

Tuesday 28 Lima, Estadio Nacional

MARCH

Friday 3 Santiago, Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

Tuesday 7 São Paulo, Allianz Parque

MAY

Monday 22 Sheffield, Bramall Lane

Thursday 25 Mönchengladbach, SparkassenPark

Saturday 27 Munich, Koenigsplatz

Monday 29 Budapest, MVM Dome

Wednesday 31 Krakow, Tauron Arena Kraków

JUNE

Friday 2 Prague, Prague Rocks*

Saturday 3 Hannover, Expo Plaza

Wednesday 7 Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival*

Friday 9 Hyvinkää, RockFest*

Sunday 11 Trondheim, Trondheim Rocks*

Wednesday 14 Copenhagen, Copenhell*

Sunday 18 Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting*

Tuesday 20 Milan, Ippodromo SNAI San Siro

Friday 23 Lisbon, Passeio Maritimo de Alges

Saturday 24 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Auditorio Miguel Ríos

Tuesday 27 Thun, Stockhorn Arena

JULY

Saturday 1 London, Wembley Stadium

Sunday 2 Lytham, Lytham Festival*

Tuesday 4 Dublin, Marlay Park

Thursday 6 Glasgow, Hampden Park

AUGUST

Saturday 5 – Syracuse, JMA Wireless Dome

Tuesday 8 – Columbus, Ohio Stadium

Friday 11 – Fargo, Fargodome

Sunday 13 – Omaha, Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Wednesday 16 – Tulsa, H.A. Chapman Stadium

Friday 18 – El Paso, Sun Bowl Stadium

* Alice Cooper not appearing