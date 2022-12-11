Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe add new US dates to 2023 world tour

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have expanded their upcoming co-headline tour, adding six new shows across the US.
- READ MORE: The Dirt film review – forget passing the Bechdel test, this wouldn’t even pass a literacy test
The new dates will follow the UK and European leg of the world tour, starting with a show in Syracuse, New York on Saturday August 5. The two generation-spanning metal bands will take to Columbus next, playing the Ohio Stadium on Tuesday August 8, before rolling on through to Fargo, Omaha and Tulsa. Then, as it stands for now, the tour will wrap up in El Paso on Friday August 18.
As is the case for most dates on the tour – which will kick off with back-to-back Atlantic City shows on Friday February 10 and Saturday 11 – Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe will be joined by Alice Cooper as their lead support act. The only dates Cooper won’t perform on are those where the headliners appear as part of broader festival line-ups.
Tickets for all of the new shows go on sale at 10am local time next Friday (December 16), following pre-sales for Rock Brigade, Citi and Live Nation members. See here for more information on those pre-sales, and here for the tickets themselves.
In a joint press statement, Mötley Crüe said of the upcoming gigs: “We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads, get ready because we have a few amazing US dates set for you!”
The excitement was shared by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott, who said: “After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!”
Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s 2023 tour dates are:
FEBRUARY
Friday 10 Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday 11 Atlantic City, Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Saturday 18 Mexico City, Foro Sol
Tuesday 21 Monterrey, Estadio Banorte
Friday 25 Bogotá, Simón Bolívar Metropolitan Park
Tuesday 28 Lima, Estadio Nacional
MARCH
Friday 3 Santiago, Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida
Tuesday 7 São Paulo, Allianz Parque
MAY
Monday 22 Sheffield, Bramall Lane
Thursday 25 Mönchengladbach, SparkassenPark
Saturday 27 Munich, Koenigsplatz
Monday 29 Budapest, MVM Dome
Wednesday 31 Krakow, Tauron Arena Kraków
JUNE
Friday 2 Prague, Prague Rocks*
Saturday 3 Hannover, Expo Plaza
Wednesday 7 Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival*
Friday 9 Hyvinkää, RockFest*
Sunday 11 Trondheim, Trondheim Rocks*
Wednesday 14 Copenhagen, Copenhell*
Sunday 18 Dessel, Graspop Metal Meeting*
Tuesday 20 Milan, Ippodromo SNAI San Siro
Friday 23 Lisbon, Passeio Maritimo de Alges
Saturday 24 Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Auditorio Miguel Ríos
Tuesday 27 Thun, Stockhorn Arena
JULY
Saturday 1 London, Wembley Stadium
Sunday 2 Lytham, Lytham Festival*
Tuesday 4 Dublin, Marlay Park
Thursday 6 Glasgow, Hampden Park
AUGUST
Saturday 5 – Syracuse, JMA Wireless Dome
Tuesday 8 – Columbus, Ohio Stadium
Friday 11 – Fargo, Fargodome
Sunday 13 – Omaha, Charles Schwab Field Omaha
Wednesday 16 – Tulsa, H.A. Chapman Stadium
Friday 18 – El Paso, Sun Bowl Stadium
* Alice Cooper not appearing