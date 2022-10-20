Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe announce 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have announced a set of joint UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023.

The two bands toured together in North America over the summer, with the last gig of ‘The Stadium Tour’ taking place on September 9 in Las Vegas.

“After finally getting back on the road and having a monumental summer tour in the US and Canada this year, we’re beyond thrilled to be bringing this massive stadium tour to major cities all over the world, and kicking off Europe in Sheffield where it all started for us 45 years ago,” Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott said in a statement.

“We’re looking to forward to seeing you out there, somewhere soon!”

Mötley Crüe added: “We had an incredible time playing ‘The Stadium Tour’ in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023.

“Crüeheads in Latin America and Europe: Get ready! We’re coming for you next and can’t wait to finally see all of you out there again next year!”

The run of UK and Ireland dates includes shows in Sheffield, Dublin, Glasgow and London, as well as a visit to Lytham Festival in July.

You can see Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates below, and find tickets here when they go on general sale on October 28.

May

22 – Bramall Lane, Sheffield

July

1 – Wembley Stadium, London

2 – Lytham Festival, Lytham

4 – Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland

6 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

Speaking last month, Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil revealed that the band are planning a 2024 tour and intend to complete a third Las Vegas residency.