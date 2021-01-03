Def Leppard announce “unlocking date” for vault of rare band artefacts

Def Leppard have announced a new online collection of the band’s artefacts, stories and rarities, curated by Joe Elliott, Rick Savage, Rick Allen, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell.

The “Def Leppard Vault” is set to gather the band’s history in a digital museum, including special installations covering the band’s history from 1977 up to the present day.

The collection will launch on Wednesday, January 13. Fans can sign up at the Leppard Vault website, after which they will receive a special code to access the various curiosities upon its opening.

Watch the band themselves talk through the vault’s concept and contents below.

Last June, Elliott spoke to the Daily Express about the possibility of a new Def Leppard record – which would mark their first new studio album since 2015’s self-titled release – being made during the various coronavirus lockdown periods of 2020.

“It’s always a possibility,” he said. “The one thing about this band is it never stops working, even when we’re not visible. We are always doing something, we’re always writing, we keep in touch with each other regarding putting new ideas together.

“It is very possible that something may occur during this lockdown,” he continued. “We’ve got nothing concrete; we’ll just have to see how it goes.”

2019 saw Def Leppard celebrate a less traditional landmark, as the band’s Rick Allen joined members of Iron Maiden, Scorpions, and Angra in having four new species of spiders named after them.

The novel arachnids were named Extraordinarius bruceickinsoni, Extraordinarius klausmeinei, Extraordinarius rickalleni and Extraordinarius andrematosi after Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson, Def Leppard’s Rick Allen, Scorpions’ Klaus Meine and Angra’s André Matos.