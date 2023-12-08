Def Leppard, Journey announce massive US stadium tour

Def Leppard and Journey have announced a massive tour of the United States in 2024.

Yesterday evening (December 7), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees took to social media to announce their “Summer Stadium Tour 2024”, which will see the bands perform in 23 different cities, beginning with Saint Louis’ Busch Stadium on July 6, continuing through cities including Atlanta, Detroit, Nashville and Pittsburgh, before concluding on September 8 at Denver’s Coors Field.

In addition to the double bill, the bands have announced support from Heart, Cheap Trick and Steve Miller Band, who will each appear in different dates across the tour. A full list of tour dates for the “Summer Stadium Tour”, along with information about their respective openers, can be found below.

Members of Def Leppard’s fan club, Rock Brigade Concert Club, will have exclusive access to presale tickets and VIP packages on Tuesday, December 12 at 10AM CST, through the club’s official website.

On the other hand, fans who are not members of the club can also access presale tickets by registering through the tour’s official website, which will also be made available on December 12 at 10AM CST. General ticket sales will go live on Friday, December 15.

The “Summer Stadium Tour 2024” follows Def Leppard’s lengthy co-headlining world tour with Mötley Crüe, which took place between February and August this year. In the middle of the tour, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen was assaulted outside the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. While taking a smoke, the assailant ambushed him from behind a nearby pillar, tackling him to the ground and injuring his head. 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley was arrested after the incident.

A month later, Allen provided an update via Instagram about his health following the incident. “Thank you all so very much for all of your love and support over the last month,” he wrote. “I am still recovering and getting my mind and body ready for the upcoming Def Leppard tour. Just wanted to say hi and let you know, There Will Be Rock!”

Meanwhile, Journey members Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have been feuding after suing their former band mates, Ross Valory and Steve Smith. Their relationship has been soured by various factors, including Cain’s decision to play at Donald Trump’s infamous resort, Mar-A-Lago, prompting Schon to file a cease-and-desist against him.

The pair have even reportedly hired off-duty police officers to guard their respective dressing rooms during their last tour, after Schon and his wife allegedly sent an assailant into Cain’s dressing room, which he successfully caught.

Def Leppard’s and Journey’s 2024 tour dates are:

JULY

06 – Saint Louis, Missouri – Busch Stadium^

10 – Orlando, Florida – Camping World Stadium^

13 – Atlanta, Georgia – Truist Park*

15 – Chicago, Illinois – Wrigley Field*

18 – Detroit, Michigan – Comerica Park*

20 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nissan Stadium*

23 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Citizens Bank Park*

25 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium*

27 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PNC Park*

30 – Cleveland, Ohio – Progressive Field+

AUGUST

02 – Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre+

05 – Boston, Massachusetts – Fenway Park+

07 – New York, New York – Citi Field*

12 – Arlington, Texas – Global Life Field*

14 – Houston, Texas – Minute Maid Park*

16 – San Antonio, Texas – Alamodome*

19 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – Target Field*

23 – Phoenix, Arizona – Chase Field*

25 – Inglewood, California – Sofi Stadium*

28 – San Francisco, California – Oracle Park*

30 – San Diego, California – Petco Park*

SEPTEMBER

04 – Seattle, Washington – T-Mobile Park^

08 – Denver, Colorado – Coors Field^

*with Steve Miller Band

^with Cheap Trick

+with Heart