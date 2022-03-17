Def Leppard share new track ‘Kick’ and announce first album in seven years

Def Leppard have announced the release of their first album in seven years – listen to lead single ‘Kick’ below.

‘Diamond Star Halos’ is the veteran rock band’s 12th full-length album, and it’s their first since their 2015 self-titled LP. It’s set to be released on May 27 via Universal Music Enterprises.

Last week, Def Leppard launched a countdown teaser site in preparation for the album’s announcement, which was set up to mimic a psychic hotline.

Each band member – Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen and Rick Savage – were given a dedicated panel where fans were able to click to hear brief individual predictions with an option to also sign up for the Def Leppard mailing list.

In addition to the announcement, the Sheffield band also shared the album’s lead single, ‘Kick’.

The stadium-ready track hears Elliott sing on the chorus: “I don’t wanna kick kick/ Kick your habit/ ‘Cos you never quit quit/ I gotta have it/ I don’t wanna kick kick/ Kick your habit/ ‘Cos you never quit quit/ I gotta have it.”

You can listen to the track in full below:

You can pre-order ‘Diamond Star Halos’ here – see the tracklist below.

01. ‘Take What You Want’

02. ‘Kick’

03. ‘Fire It Up’

04. ‘This Guitar’ (featuring Alison Krauss)

05. ‘SOS Emergency’

06. ‘Liquid Dust’

07. ‘U Rok Mi’

08. ‘Goodbye For Good’

09. ‘All We Need’

10. ‘Open Your Eyes’

11. ‘Gimme a Kiss’

12. ‘Angels’

13. ‘Lifeless’ (featuring Alison Krauss)

14. ‘Unbreakable’

15. ‘From Here To Eternity’

Meanwhile, the band’s long-awaited co-headlining US stadium tour with Mötley Crüe kicks off in June.

The two bands were originally set to hit the road over summer 2020, which was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the 2021 dates moved to this year following issue with touring logistics.

The two bands will also be joined by Poison and Joan Jett for the new run of shows, which kick off in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 16.