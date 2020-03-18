News Music News

Defected Records announces virtual music festival in wake of coronavirus outbreak

House lovers can tune into the live show from Ministry of Sound this Friday

Nick Reilly
The virtual festival will take place at Ministry of Sound (Picture: Getty)

Defected Records has announced details of its first virtual music festival in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

As the disease continues to spread across the UK, the London label will stream 12 hours of house music from Ministry of Sound this Friday (March 20), with clubbers able to tune in from the comfort of their own home.

DJs including Simon Dunmore, Monki, Sam Divine, Low Steppa, The Shapeshifters, Melvo Baptiste, Joey Negro, Dan Shake and Darius Syrossian will play live sets, while a crew of dancers from Glitterbox will replicate the atmosphere of a standard night out.

Advertisement

Describing what to expect, Defected owner Simon Dunmore said: “Music and clubbing are an escape for many and, with social gatherings being rightfully restricted, we wanted to connect people online in the hope that they appreciate they are not alone.

“The reaction to Defected Virtual Festival has been incredible and we have been inundated with DJs and performers wanting to get involved. Our thoughts will remain with everyone affected by the current situation, but believe we have a role to remain positive, and bring people together however we’re able.”

Other upcoming digital events from the label will include a special extended version of the Defected Radio Show – which is presented by Sam Divine every week and syndicated to 170+ stations globally.

The show will play the latest in house music, but will also see Sam joined by Simon Dunmore to discuss the effects of coronavirus for artists, DJs and fans.

Other activities include a new ‘Defected Staff Picks’ playlist launched on Spotify, which was created to provide inspiration and support for house music lovers who are currently working from home.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.