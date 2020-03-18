Defected Records announces virtual music festival in wake of coronavirus outbreak

Defected Records has announced details of its first virtual music festival in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

As the disease continues to spread across the UK, the London label will stream 12 hours of house music from Ministry of Sound this Friday (March 20), with clubbers able to tune in from the comfort of their own home.

DJs including Simon Dunmore, Monki, Sam Divine, Low Steppa, The Shapeshifters, Melvo Baptiste, Joey Negro, Dan Shake and Darius Syrossian will play live sets, while a crew of dancers from Glitterbox will replicate the atmosphere of a standard night out.

Advertisement

Describing what to expect, Defected owner Simon Dunmore said: “Music and clubbing are an escape for many and, with social gatherings being rightfully restricted, we wanted to connect people online in the hope that they appreciate they are not alone.

Working from home is full affect. @zoom_us

proving to be super efficient. The events side of business is clearly challenged but recordings is operating as usual. Strong team ethic & morale @DefectedRecords

@Glitterbox

@DefectedMusicUK

@4TTF

will see us through. pic.twitter.com/i4BRYy68wG — Simon Dunmore (@SimonDunmore) March 18, 2020

“The reaction to Defected Virtual Festival has been incredible and we have been inundated with DJs and performers wanting to get involved. Our thoughts will remain with everyone affected by the current situation, but believe we have a role to remain positive, and bring people together however we’re able.”

Other upcoming digital events from the label will include a special extended version of the Defected Radio Show – which is presented by Sam Divine every week and syndicated to 170+ stations globally.

The show will play the latest in house music, but will also see Sam joined by Simon Dunmore to discuss the effects of coronavirus for artists, DJs and fans.

Other activities include a new ‘Defected Staff Picks’ playlist launched on Spotify, which was created to provide inspiration and support for house music lovers who are currently working from home.