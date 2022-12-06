Defected Records release Dulwich Hamlet F.C. sponsored shirts

Dulwich Hamlet F.C.’s kits bearing the sponsorship logo of Defected Records are now available for fans to purchase.

Back in July, the record label shared details of a new deal with the sixth-tier football team for the 2022/23 season, including kit, merchandise and stand sponsorship.

Defected sponsor both the men’s and women’s team playing kits and main stand, with the latter now emblazoned with the label’s slogan ‘In Our House We Are All Equal’.

Advertisement

The new line of shirts feature Defected’s logo on both the home and away kits – one in the club’s traditional pink and blue, and a second in white and red.

“Our partnership with Dulwich Hamlets is a natural fit for us, with the intrinsic link between music and sport being such a vital part of our everyday culture,” said Defected’s CEO Wez Saunders.

“The partnership is a true statement of our ongoing mission to support incredible talent and champion the next generation of football stars.”

🗣 @wezsaunders: “Our partnership with Dulwich Hamlet is a natural fit for us, with the intrinsic link between music and sport being such a vital part of our everyday culture. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1CXbkmpO4c — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) November 30, 2022

DJ Monki, who is signed to Defected and also plays for Dulwich Hamlet F.C.’s women’s team, has been promoting the new deal.

“On the dance floor and the pitch, there are a lot of similarities,” she said. “People might think they’re worlds apart but they’re not.

Advertisement

“It’s the moments where you feel perfectly in tune with your teammates, the crowd, fans, and fellow ravers that are special. These spaces have provided me with a community, escapism and more importantly somewhere to express myself.”

The new kit designs are available to buy now via Defected’s DStore.