Defence lawyer invokes Harry Potter in closing statements of Run DMC’s Jam Master Jay murder trial

The closing statements have been heard in the murder trial for the late Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay, with the defence attorney citing Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak in her argument.

Jam Master Jay – real name Jason Mizell – was shot in the head and killed at his New York recording studio in October 2002. In 2020, Karl Jordan Jr, who was Mizell’s godson, and Ronald Washington, who was his childhood friend, were charged with murder.

The murder trial began on January 30, with the court hearing that the Run-DMC legend’s killing was motivated by greed and revenge related to a drug deal row.

Advertisement

An eyewitness who was at the scene of the shooting also appeared in court during the trial, identifying a suspect and recalling the Run-DMC star’s last moments.

Jordan and Washington have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, they could serve a minimum of 20 years in prison.

It’s alleged that Mizell was involved in cocaine deals, one of which involved Jordan and Washington. The pair were allegedly told they would be part of a deal worth nearly $200,000 (£157,000), but were said to have been cut out.

Prosecutors claimed Jordan and Washington planned to murder Mizell after being “left with nothing”.

As reported by Courthouse News, Jordan and Washington’s defence attorneys have pointed to evidence that they claim implies a third person as a suspect in Mizell’s murder, Jay Bryant.

Advertisement

According to the prosecutors’ argument, Bryant was present simply to let Jordan and Washington into the building on the day of the murder before leaving. The defence, however, suggest that if that were the case, then security monitors for the building would have shown Jordan and Washington waiting outside the building to be let in.

“Maybe they were out there,” said Susan Kellman, Washington’s attorney. “And maybe they borrowed Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak.” It is reported that this comment drew a laugh in the court gallery.

The jury began its deliberations yesterday (February 22).

Early in the trial, a judge also ruled that lyrics written by the accused cannot be used as evidence.