Deftones announce huge US tour with Poppy and Gojira

Deftones have announced details of a huge US tour, with support coming from Poppy and Gojira.

The tour will follow a host of festival performances for the band, including Download and Mad Cool.

The new run of dates begin on July 27 in Portland, Oregon at the Theatre Of The Clouds, before running through the entirety of August and finishing up in Denver at Pepsi Center on September 5.

A new Deftones album could be out by the time the tour begins – last November, frontman Chino Moreno said that the band’s new album will “definitely” be out in 2020, and that they’d already recorded an album’s worth of music.

“We’re not doing that thing where we go in and lock ourselves in a room until it’s done; we are kind of enjoying our time making it,” he said in an interview.

“It’s been a cool process, we get together, we work for a couple of weeks, whether that’s just making noise and coming up with ideas and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on ’em a little bit more. So, we’ve been doing that for a little over a year or so.”

Poppy, meanwhile, released her new album ‘I Disagree’ last month, which NME said saw “a very modern pop star shedding her satirical skin.”

“Poppy is the living embodiment that change is a good thing. ‘I Disagree’ is her most accomplished record, full of daring theatre and snarling forward motion. While all our favourite rock bands are going pop, Poppy is unapologetically embracing her desire to go heavy,” the four-star review continued.

Deftones, Poppy and Gojira will play:

July

27th – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

28th – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

30th – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium



August

1st – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

2nd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

4th – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

5th – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

7th – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

8th – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

9th – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

11th – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

12th – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

14th – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

15th – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

17th – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach

19th – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

20th – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage

22nd – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

23rd – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

24th – Bridgeport, CT @ Harbor Yard Amphitheater

26th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

27th – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheatre at White River State Park

29th – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

30th – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

September

1st San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

2nd Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

3rd Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

5th Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center