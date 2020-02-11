Deftones announce huge US tour with Poppy and Gojira

Deftones have announced details of a huge US tour, with support coming from Poppy and Gojira.
The tour will follow a host of festival performances for the band, including Download and Mad Cool.
The new run of dates begin on July 27 in Portland, Oregon at the Theatre Of The Clouds, before running through the entirety of August and finishing up in Denver at Pepsi Center on September 5.
A new Deftones album could be out by the time the tour begins – last November, frontman Chino Moreno said that the band’s new album will “definitely” be out in 2020, and that they’d already recorded an album’s worth of music.
“We’re not doing that thing where we go in and lock ourselves in a room until it’s done; we are kind of enjoying our time making it,” he said in an interview.
“It’s been a cool process, we get together, we work for a couple of weeks, whether that’s just making noise and coming up with ideas and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on ’em a little bit more. So, we’ve been doing that for a little over a year or so.”
Poppy, meanwhile, released her new album ‘I Disagree’ last month, which NME said saw “a very modern pop star shedding her satirical skin.”
“Poppy is the living embodiment that change is a good thing. ‘I Disagree’ is her most accomplished record, full of daring theatre and snarling forward motion. While all our favourite rock bands are going pop, Poppy is unapologetically embracing her desire to go heavy,” the four-star review continued.
Deftones, Poppy and Gojira will play:
July
27th – Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center
28th – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
30th – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
August
1st – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
2nd – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
4th – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
5th – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
7th – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
8th – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
9th – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
11th – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
12th – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
14th – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
15th – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
17th – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach
19th – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
20th – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage
22nd – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
23rd – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
24th – Bridgeport, CT @ Harbor Yard Amphitheater
26th – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
27th – Indianapolis, IN @ The Amphitheatre at White River State Park
29th – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
30th – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
September
1st San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
2nd Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
3rd Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
5th Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center