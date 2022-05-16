Deftones announce intimate London show for next month

Deftones have announced details of an intimate London show to take place next month – see full details below and get your tickets here.

On June 13, the week after the band play a huge slot at Download Festival, Chino Moreno and co. will head to the capital to play the Kentish Town Forum.

Tickets for the gig at the Forum, which will see Deftones being supported by Grandson, will go on sale on Friday (May 20) at 9am local time. An O2 presale will precede it on Wednesday (May 18), also at 9am, with a Live Nation presale the following day at the same time.

Get your tickets here and see full details of the gig below.

London, we are returning for an intimate show on 13 June with special guest, @Grandson. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9AM BST. pic.twitter.com/LvAtZXeRpJ — Deftones (@deftones) May 16, 2022

The new show comes on the back of a recent US tour with Gojira, on which the band debuted a new line-up after Sergio Vega announced in March that he had officially left Deftones. The bassist had played with the iconic metal band since replacing former bassist Chi Cheng in 2009, but after rumours began to circle of Vega’s departure, he confirmed the news in a video message.

In a new interview Vega opened up about his recent departure from Deftones, saying he left the Californian alt-metal outfit because it didn’t offer him “a sense of belonging”.

Speaking on the Talk Toomey podcast, Vega alleged that he was never formally made an official member of the band. He explained: “Over the years, it started to become like ‘Hey I would really like to belong to this,’ and whenever it would come up, it was really more like they were good with the status quo.”

Deftones released their most recent album, ‘Ohms’, back in 2020. In a five-star review, NME‘s James McMahon called the band’s reunion with producer Terry Date “an album that’s as thrilling – and as emotional – as they have ever sounded”.

At Download Festival (June 10-12), Deftones will be joined by headliners KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro, while Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes recently joined this year’s line-up.