Deftones announce second annual Dia De Los Deftones Festival, featuring Chvrches, JPEGMAFIA, Gojira and more

The San Diego all-dayer returns for round two in November

Deftones have announced details of their second annual Dia De Los Deftones Festival.

After teasing something on social media last week – which many fans thought to be details of a much-hyped new album – the band have revealed the return of their San Diego-based bash.

Dia De Los Deftones pt. 2 will return to San Diego’s Petco Park on Saturday November 2, and will be headlined by the band themselves.

Joining Deftones at the festival will be Chvrches, JPEGMAFIA, Gojira and more.

Speaking of the return of the festival, the band’s frontman Chino Moreno says: “In our second year of our festival, the exciting challenge for us is to make sure we once again give the fans a wonderful day of music that reflects the diversity of our own tastes.

“Each artist fits a different vertical of the music that we all love. There is truly something for everyone.”

Deftones look set to release a new album in 2019, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Gore’. Back in March of 2018, the band posted studio pictures of a jam session, hinting that work had begun on a new record.

Moreno then went on to give more specifics about the new album, and even compared it to their classic ‘White Pony’ LP.

“We’re definitely getting into experimental sort of modes, which is the funnest phase that we get into. One of the biggest records in our career is obviously White Pony, and it’s our most commercially successful record, as well, but that was also one of our most experimental records, especially for the time when it came out.

“That record, making it was…what’s a good word to describe it? We felt really free.”