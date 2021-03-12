Deftones are launching their own tequila to celebrate ‘White Pony’ anniversary

Deftones have announced the launch of their own brand of tequila to celebrate the recent 20th anniversary of their album ‘White Pony’.

The band’s third studio album hit the milestone back in June 2020, having originally been released on June 20, 2000.

Continuing the anniversary celebrations, Deftones have this week announced a collaboration with Abre Ojos Tequila to release a limited edition Añejo tequila.

“The limited edition Añejo was handcrafted in the town of Tequila, Jalisco,” a description for the Deftones tequila reads. “It is aged up to two years in American Oak used whiskey barrels creating caramel, vanilla, hazelnut and chocolate notes. The buttery taste ends with a smoky, mature flavour. It is meant to sip and enjoy.”

Only 2800 bottles of this special “Anniverario” añejo have been produced, and it will only be available to purchase in a select number of US states. You can watch a trailer for the Deftones tequila above.

Pre-order is set to begin next week, and you can find out more information about Deftones and Abre Ojos Tequila’s ‘White Pony’ Añejo tequila here.

Last week saw Deftones continue to honour ‘White Pony’ by reviving the Pac-Man-style arcade game that was originally included with the enhanced CD version of the album.

‘Black Stallion’, a reimagining of ‘White Pony’, was released back in December. Artists who featured on the remix album included the likes of The Cure‘s Robert Smith, Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda, Clams Casino and Squarepusher.