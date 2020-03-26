Deftones issue Australian tour merch to support road crew

Deftones have released the line of merch originally intended for their Australia/New Zeland tour of March 2020.

All profits raised from merch sales are going to the road crew who would have toured with them on this run.

The alternative-metal outfit was forced to cancel their Australian and New Zealand tours, which included an appearance at Download Festival Australia, after the coronavirus outbreak saw emergency restrictions implemented on travel and large gatherings.

“Our touring crew is essential for us to go out and do what we do for all of you”, the band said on an Instagram post.

“We were crushed that we had to cancel our Australia and New Zealand run this month, and our road crew was hit hard.”

“If you are able to buy a shirt, we – and they – really appreciate the support.”

Deftones’ tour cancellation was just one among many by musicians from around the world whose performances have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Formed in Sacramento, California, in 1998, Deftones have released eight studio albums to date with their ninth studio album in the works, the band working once again with producer Terry Date, who also produced Deftones’ seminal 1997 album ‘Around the Fur’ and its 2000 follow-up ‘White Pony’.

All merchandise ships from Australia and is priced in Australian dollars and is available here.