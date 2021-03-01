Deftones bring back ‘Pac-Man’-style ‘White Pony’ arcade game for 20th anniversary

Deftones have revived their ‘Pac-Man’-style arcade game that originally came with the enhanced CD version of 2000’s ‘White Pony’.

Released to continue the 20th anniversary celebrations of their landmark third album, ‘White Pony x Black Stallion Arcade’ is now live.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the band wrote: “A call back to the original ‘White Pony’ game that came with our enhanced CD in 2000.

Advertisement

“Play our 20th anniversary version at deftones.com/arcade (link in bio), and get the chance to receive an exclusive discount in our webstores.”

The game, which can be played here, allows fans to connect their Spotify account so they can play Deftones music while maneuvering the circular stallion icon around the playing field.

In place of the usual multi-colour ghosts seen in Pac-Man are the floating heads of each Deftones member, whose aim is to consume the stallion.

Last year, Deftones released ‘Black Stallion’, a remixed version of ‘White Pony’, to celebrate two decades since its release. Artists featured on the album include the likes of The Cure‘s Robert Smith, Linkin Park‘s Mike Shinoda, Clams Casino, Squarepusher and more.

In a four-star review of ‘Black Stallion’, NME‘s Andrew Trendell said: “After all these years, the songs still stand up, even in a different dimension. ‘Black Stallion’ can either be listened to as the twisted inner monologue of a masterpiece, or a standalone rattling gun of gnarly and weird electronica.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, rare footage of Deftones performing on Public-Access TV in 1992 has surfaced online.

Sourced from a filmed broadcast on the Sacto Active Rock community-access TV show, the clip sees the band perform a song called ‘Answers’ during their formative years.