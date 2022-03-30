Deftones cancel shows in Ukraine and Russia

Deftones have announced that “with deep regret”, they are cancelling their scheduled tour dates in Ukraine and Russia for this July, amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

“We’re hoping we’ll be able to return to play soon,” the band wrote in a statement on social media yesterday (March 29). “We hope everyone is safe.”

The Sacramento alt-metal band are one of many who’ve cancelled shows in both countries since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine just over a month ago.

Tom Grennan, Green Day, Yungblud, My Chemical Romance, Biffy Clyro, Placebo and Russian rapper Oxxxymiron are among the acts who’ve announced cancellations in recent weeks, due to either safety concerns or in protest against the Russian government’s attack.

Russian president Vladimir Putin’s actions have drawn widespread condemnation across the globe, with multiple countries enacting sanctions on the country. Many artists have spoken out in solidarity with Ukraine, such as Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks, Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos, Elton John, Foals and more.

Last night (March 29), the Concert For Ukraine fundraiser took place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham. It featured performances from Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello (who performed their collaboration ‘Bam Bam’), Ukrainian Eurovision winner Jamala, Manic Street Preachers, Snow Patrol, Nile Rodgers and Chic and more.

The concert, organised by ITV, raised money for the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The event, which was ticketed and also live-streamed, has reportedly raised over £12million for the campaign.

In other Deftones news, bassist Sergio Vega – who joined in 2009 following the departure of longtime member Chi Cheng – announced his exit from the band earlier this month.