Deftones’ Chino Moreno and Toro y Moi remix Caroline Polachek’s ‘Hit Me Where It Hurts’

Caroline Polachek has shared a handful of remixes based on her 2019 album, ‘Pang’, including a Toro y Moi remix of ‘Hit Me Where It Hurts’ featuring Deftones‘ Chino Moreno.

Compared to the original, the remix from Toro y Moi is far more haunting and sinister in feel. Moreno’s multiple verses are set against stripped-back synths and a warped chorus from Polachek.

Polachek has also shared ‘Pang’ remixes by George Clanton, Oklou and umru as part of the release. A remix of ‘So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings’ by A.G. Cook was released last year.

Earlier this year, Polachek also shared a short film to accompany an extended mix of her song ‘The Gate’.

Polachek released ‘Pang’ in October last year. NME gave the album a four-star review upon its release, writing “the Chairlift singer has crystallised years of musical exploration (which included a Beyoncé co-write) into her innovative first solo record under her own name”.

“Bold and brazen – a yearning pang in sonic form – this album is a concentration of Polachek’s previous releases. She’s combined the joy of Chairlift, the atmospheric mastery of Ramona Lisa and the experimentalism of CEP. The result is a Caroline Polachek record in its most distilled and fully realised form.”

An instrumental version of ‘Pang’ was released on Polachek’s Bandcamp back in April.