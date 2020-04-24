Chino Moreno, frontman of alt-metal stalwarts Deftones, has announced that he’s hosting a live-streamed performance tonight (April 24).

He’ll be taking over Deftones’ official Twitch channel for a DJ set, which takes place at 7pm PT, 10pm ET, while UK fans will have to stay up late until 3am BST.

Chino is taking over the #Deftones @Twitch tomorrow at 7PM PT / 10 PM ET for a live Friday night DJ set. Follow along at https://t.co/PuCswLzwxg. 📷: Mitch Lowe pic.twitter.com/DdnhNzvZAV — Deftones (@deftones) April 23, 2020

He’s not the first member of the band to host a DJ set on the channel and follows in the footsteps of keyboard player Frank Delgado (who also compiled a Spotify playlist of his tracks) and bassist Sergio Vega.

Deftones have recently confirmed to fans that they’re still mixing their much-anticipated forthcoming album, despite the ongoing lockdown.

Posting on Facebook, drummer Abe Cunningham admitted that it had been hard for the band to finish the record due to the coronavirus outbreak, but moved to assure fans about its progress.

“We wanted to give you an update on our album and we’re currently mixing it. Given the current situation it’s been a bit difficult to get everyone in the same room, we can’t,” Cunningham said in a video to fans.

This comes after frontman Chino Moreno recently discussed the early stages of the new album and compared it to their classic ‘White Pony’ LP.

In February, Cunningham also revealed that producer Terry Date is back at the helm of the record, having previously worked on Deftones’ second LP ‘Around the Fur’ (1997), as well as ‘White Pony’. He’s also produced material for the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Slayer, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit.