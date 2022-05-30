Deftones’ Chino Moreno joins Gojira on stage for Sepultura cover

Deftones and Gojira‘s joint US tour wrapped on Saturday (May 28), and they came together for a Sepultura cover to celebrate – see footage below.

During the gig at Minneapolis’ The Armory venue, Deftones frontman Chino Moreno joined Gojira on stage to perform Sepultura’s 1993 track ‘Territory’.

The bands’ tour, alongside support act Poppy, was first announced in February 2020 and was due to take place that summer. It has since been rescheduled twice, with the 2022 dates that have just ended being confirmed last summer.

See footage of the performance of ‘Territory’ below.

On the first night of the tour (April 14) Deftones officially unveiled their new touring line-up, with bassist Fred Sablan making his debut on the first night of the long-awaited North American tour.

Sablan, who is best known as the former bassist for Marilyn Manson, kicked off his tenure with Moreno and co. at the band’s Portland show at the Moda Center.

It comes after Vega announced in March that he had officially left Deftones. The bassist had played with the iconic metal band since replacing former bassist Chi Cheng in 2009, but after rumours began to circle of Vega’s departure following a new band photo without him emerged he confirmed the news in a video message.

Now the tour is finished, Deftones are set to kick shows off in Europe next month in Germany on June 4 before they hit British shores for a huge slot at Download Festival followed by an intimate concert at London’s O2 Kentish Town.

However, they will not be joined by guitarist Stephen Carpenter, who has pulled out of the tour as he is “just not ready to leave home and leave the country yet”.