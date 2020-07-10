Deftones confirm rescheduled dates of US tour with Poppy and Gojira

Deftones, Gojira and Poppy have confirmed a rescheduled run of dates for August and September next year, after coronavirus forced them to cancel a string of shows this summer.

The new dates begin in Minneapolis on August 12, and finish up in Portland on September 22 with original tickets honoured. Refunds are also available for fans unable to attend.

“If you bought tickets for one of the 2020 shows and cannot make the rescheduled show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund,” Deftones wrote.

“For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honoured for the 2021 dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Check out their dates in full below.

August 2021

12 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

14 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom

15 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

17 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

18 Toronto, ON – Echo Beach

20 Laval, QC – Place Bell

21 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

23 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

24 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

27 Philadelphia, PA – The Met

28 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage

29 Washington, DC – The Anthem

31 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

September 2021

2 Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park

3 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

4 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

6 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

8 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

10 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

11 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre

14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

17 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

18 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

21 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

22 Portland, OR – Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center

The update comes after Deftones confirmed last month that work is finished on their anticipated ninth album.

Speaking in a new interview, drummer Abe Cunningham was asked about the status of the band’s ninth studio album, which frontman Chino Moreno had previously stated would “definitely be out” this year.

“We actually tracked everything over the summer, last summer – June and July – we were in the studio tracking,” Cunningham told Download TV, a virtual edition of Download Festival, the UK’s biggest metal festival designed to take the place of 2020’s cancelled edition this weekend (June 12-14). “But we actually just completed everything… We were down in L.A. recording, but we mixed up in Seattle.”