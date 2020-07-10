Deftones confirm rescheduled dates of US tour with Poppy and Gojira

Deftones, Gojira and Poppy have confirmed a rescheduled run of dates for August and September next year, after coronavirus forced them to cancel a string of shows this summer.
The new dates begin in Minneapolis on August 12, and finish up in Portland on September 22 with original tickets honoured. Refunds are also available for fans unable to attend.
“If you bought tickets for one of the 2020 shows and cannot make the rescheduled show, you will receive an email directly allowing you to request a refund,” Deftones wrote.
“For more details, please visit livenation.com/refund. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honoured for the 2021 dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”
Check out their dates in full below.
August 2021
12 Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
14 Milwaukee, WI – Eagles Club/The Rave/Eagles Ballroom
15 Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
17 Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
18 Toronto, ON – Echo Beach
20 Laval, QC – Place Bell
21 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
23 Boston, MA – Agganis Arena
24 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
27 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
28 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage
29 Washington, DC – The Anthem
31 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
September 2021
2 Indianapolis, IN – Amphitheater at White River State Park
3 Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
4 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
6 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
7 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
8 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
10 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
11 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheatre
14 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre
17 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
18 San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
21 Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
22 Portland, OR – Theatre Of The Clouds at MODA Center
The update comes after Deftones confirmed last month that work is finished on their anticipated ninth album.
Speaking in a new interview, drummer Abe Cunningham was asked about the status of the band’s ninth studio album, which frontman Chino Moreno had previously stated would “definitely be out” this year.
“We actually tracked everything over the summer, last summer – June and July – we were in the studio tracking,” Cunningham told Download TV, a virtual edition of Download Festival, the UK’s biggest metal festival designed to take the place of 2020’s cancelled edition this weekend (June 12-14). “But we actually just completed everything… We were down in L.A. recording, but we mixed up in Seattle.”