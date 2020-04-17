Deftones confirm they’re mixing their next album while in lockdown

Deftones has confirmed that they’re mixing their next record while in lockdown.

Posting on Facebook, drummer Abe Cunningham admitted that it had been hard for the band to finish the record due to the coronavirus outbreak, but moved to assure fans about its progress.

“We wanted to give you an update on our album and we’re currently mixing it. Given the current situation it’s been a bit difficult to get everyone in the same room, we can’t,” Cunningham said in a video to fans.

“So we’re slowly still doing that and wanted to thank you for your patience – it’s coming. In the meantime, we are going to be hosting a few live-stream events on Twitch to help break the monotony, flatten the curve and all that good stuff.”

Deftones x Twitch While we continue to work on the new album in isolation, we’re going to be hosting some livestream events on Twitch. Frank is kicking it off tomorrow at 8PM PT with a live DJ set. Stay safe while hanging with us here: twitch.tv/deftonesofficial Posted by Deftones on Thursday, April 16, 2020

This comes after frontman Chino Moreno recently discussed the early stages of the new album and compared it to their classic ‘White Pony’ LP.

“We’re definitely getting into experimental sort of modes, which is the funnest phase that we get into,” he said. “One of the biggest records in our career is obviously ‘White Pony’, and it’s our most commercially successful record as well, but that was also one of our most experimental records, especially for the time when it came out. That record, making it was… what’s a good word to describe it? We felt really free.”

In February, Cunningham also revealed that producer Terry Date is back at the helm of the record, having previously worked on Deftones’ second LP ‘Around the Fur’ (1997), as well as ‘White Pony’. He’s also produced material for the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Slayer, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit.

Last month, Deftones released the line of merch that was originally intended for their Australia/New Zealand tour, which was set to take place in March.

All profits raised from merch sales are going to the road crew who would have toured with them on this run.