Deftones have postponed their North American tour until 2022

Deftones have been forced to postpone their North American tour until next year, it was announced yesterday.

Originally set to take place next month, Deftones said that due to “the imminence of the tour, and the pandemic lasting longer than we anticipated, we came to the realisation that uncertainty still remains in different markets throughout the country”.

The statement from the band continued: “This is not an easy decision, but one we felt necessary. Giving this tour a little more breathing room will give space to, and help ensure we can make every date with confidence.”

Advertisement

The rescheduled dates will kick off next April in Portland, Oregon, with the trek now featuring an additional three dates, taking place in Las Vegas, Cincinnati and Nashville. Find all dates below.

In 2020, Deftones’ live stint was slated as being in support of their ninth studio album, ‘Ohms’, released last September. The new itinerary means the album will receive its live support 18 months after its initial release.

The tour – which would have seen French heavy metal outfit Gojira accompany the band on the road – had already been postponed from 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

While Gojira will still appear on the new bill, Poppy – originally on the 2020 lineup – will not perform next year.

The Deftones 2022 North American tour dates are:

APRIL

Thursday 14 – Portland, Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Saturday 16 – Seattle, WaMu Theatre

Monday 18 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wednesday 20 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre

Friday 22 – Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan

Saturday 23 – Phoenix, Arizona Federal Theatre

Monday 25 – Denver, Ball Arena

Thursday 28 – Albuquerque, Isleta Amphitheatre

Saturday 30 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall

Advertisement

MAY

Monday 2 – Irving, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tuesday 3 – San Antonio, AT&T Center

Friday 6 – Atlanta, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Saturday 7 – Nashville, Municipal Auditorium

Sunday 8 – Cincinnati, ICON Music Center

Tuesday 10 – Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Wednesday 11 – Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center

Friday 13 – Boston, Agganis Arena

Saturday 14 – Asbury Park, Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sunday 15 – New York, Pier 17

Tuesday 17 – Washington D.C., The Anthem

Wednesday 18 – Philadelphia, The Met

Thursday 19 – Uncasville, Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday 21 – Laval, Place Bell

Sunday 22 – Toronto, Echo Beach

Tuesday 24 – Detroit, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Thursday 26 – Milwaukee, Eagles Ballroom

Friday 27 – Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Saturday 28 – Minneapolis, The Armory