Deftones have postponed their North American tour until 2022

Deftones have been forced to postpone their North American tour until next year, it was announced yesterday.
Originally set to take place next month, Deftones said that due to “the imminence of the tour, and the pandemic lasting longer than we anticipated, we came to the realisation that uncertainty still remains in different markets throughout the country”.
The statement from the band continued: “This is not an easy decision, but one we felt necessary. Giving this tour a little more breathing room will give space to, and help ensure we can make every date with confidence.”
The rescheduled dates will kick off next April in Portland, Oregon, with the trek now featuring an additional three dates, taking place in Las Vegas, Cincinnati and Nashville. Find all dates below.
In 2020, Deftones’ live stint was slated as being in support of their ninth studio album, ‘Ohms’, released last September. The new itinerary means the album will receive its live support 18 months after its initial release.
The tour – which would have seen French heavy metal outfit Gojira accompany the band on the road – had already been postponed from 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.
While Gojira will still appear on the new bill, Poppy – originally on the 2020 lineup – will not perform next year.
The Deftones 2022 North American tour dates are:
APRIL
Thursday 14 – Portland, Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Saturday 16 – Seattle, WaMu Theatre
Monday 18 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wednesday 20 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre
Friday 22 – Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan
Saturday 23 – Phoenix, Arizona Federal Theatre
Monday 25 – Denver, Ball Arena
Thursday 28 – Albuquerque, Isleta Amphitheatre
Saturday 30 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall
MAY
Monday 2 – Irving, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tuesday 3 – San Antonio, AT&T Center
Friday 6 – Atlanta, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Saturday 7 – Nashville, Municipal Auditorium
Sunday 8 – Cincinnati, ICON Music Center
Tuesday 10 – Indianapolis TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Wednesday 11 – Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center
Friday 13 – Boston, Agganis Arena
Saturday 14 – Asbury Park, Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sunday 15 – New York, Pier 17
Tuesday 17 – Washington D.C., The Anthem
Wednesday 18 – Philadelphia, The Met
Thursday 19 – Uncasville, Mohegan Sun Arena
Saturday 21 – Laval, Place Bell
Sunday 22 – Toronto, Echo Beach
Tuesday 24 – Detroit, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Thursday 26 – Milwaukee, Eagles Ballroom
Friday 27 – Chicago, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Saturday 28 – Minneapolis, The Armory