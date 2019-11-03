Deftones’ new album will “definitely be out next year” says Chino Moreno

They have already recorded "an album's worth of music"

The new Deftones album will “definitely be out next year,” according to the band’s frontman Chino Moreno.

Speaking to NBC 7 San Diego, Moreno said that the band have been working on the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Gore’ for “about a year now.”

“We’re not doing that thing where we go in and lock ourselves in a room until it’s done; we are kind of enjoying our time making it,” he said. “It’s been a cool process, we get together, we work for a couple weeks, whether that’s just making noise and coming up with ideas and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on ’em a little bit more. So, we’ve been doing that for a little over a year or so.

“This summer, we actually went into the studio and recorded an album’s worth of music. So, the music was pretty much done and the last few months have sort of just been working on the lyrics and the melodies and the singing parts. So that’s pretty much where we’re at right now.”

Discussing the timeframe for the band’s ninth studio album, Moreno said that it will “definitely be out next year.”

“I’m hoping that it’ll be earlier on in the year, but I feel like once I give a definitive answer or speculate exactly when, I feel like we’ll be held to it so I kind of want to continue on,” he said. “Of course, it’ll be out next year, hopefully earlier than later. Our biggest thing is making sure that it’s good. We’ll be performing it, once it’s out, for the next two or three years, so we want to be sure it’s the best it can be and want to make everyone happy — including ourselves.”

Earlier this year, Moreno has said that Deftones’ next album will remind fans of their acclaimed third record ‘White Pony’.

“We’re definitely getting into experimental sort of modes, which is the funnest phase that we get into. One of the biggest records in our career is obviously White Pony, and it’s our most commercially successful record, as well, but that was also one of our most experimental records, especially for the time when it came out. That record, making it was… what’s a good word to describe it? We felt really free,” Moreno told Kerrang.

Meanwhile, footage of Deftones performing their 1997 single ‘Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away)’ for the first time has been unearthed.

The song featured on the group’s second album ‘Around The Fur’, which was also released in 1997.